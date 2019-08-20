|
|
SKIPWORTH, Merline Dorothy (Merle). Peacefully on August 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Doug and Rose, and Reg and Wendy. Much loved Nana of Andrew and Michelle, Sara, Hannah; Nathan, Anton and Lisa, and Clinton. A loved great Nana of Liam; Ciaran, Rogan, and Torrin. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Merle's life at 44 Somerset Road, Wanganui on Friday August 23, 2019 at 2.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2019