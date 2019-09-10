Home

Michael Charles. (Mike) BENGE

Michael Charles. (Mike) BENGE Notice
BENGE, Michael Charles. (Mike) On 8th September 2019 taken unexpectedly at home, aged 55 years young. Loved and adored Husband and best friend of Steph. Loved and adored Dad of Tabitha, and Connor. Loved Son of Geoff and Annette. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glenn, Coralie, and Faye and Rod. "Love you my darling wonderful man always and forever." Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Mike's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday 14th September 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
