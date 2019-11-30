Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 p.m.
St Stephens Anglican Church
Maunder Street
Marton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael WEBSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Charles Parata (Mike) WEBSTER

Add a Memory
Michael Charles Parata (Mike) WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER, Michael Charles Parata (Mike). Of Marton. Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 27 November 2019. Aged 67 years. Loved husband and best friend of Marg. Father and father-in- law of Nick and Bec, Hamish, and Andrew. Adored Grandpa of Lucas, Max, and Millie. Will be Sorely Missed. Messages to the Webster family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John Marton would be appreciated and can be left in the Church entrance. Family and friends are invited to a service for Mike at St Stephens Anglican Church, Maunder Street, Marton. On Tuesday 4 December 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -