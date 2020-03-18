|
|
SAMS, Michael Conway, (Mike) M16952, PO, RNZN, Malaysia. Born 6.12.44 Died 15.03.20 Eldest son of the late Fay and Cling Sams. Loved husband of Natalie. Brother to Shirley, Rodney, and the late Charles. A very much-loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A much- loved Granddad, Great Grandad and Brother-in-law. Special thanks to Whanganui Hospital Emergency Department, Dr Thompson and all the nurses and staff that cared for Mike. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Whanganui would be appreciated and may be placed in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui on Thursday 19 March 2020, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020