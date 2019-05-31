|
BROWNLIE, Michael John. 11 August 1962 to 25 May 2019, Mike (56) died peacefully in his sleep at his favorite retreat Cooks Beach. His big heart will be lighting up heaven. He will be greatly missed by his loving partner Louise, parents Yvonne and John, siblings Deborah, Vanessa and Lance. He was a loving uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and very special stepdad to Henry, Jessica, Anna and Rachel McKee. All messages to Davis Funeral Services, 400 Dominion Rd, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mike's name to 2shine.org.nz. The funeral will be held on Wednesday 5th June 1.30pm, at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 31, 2019