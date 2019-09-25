Home

Michael John MOUGHAN

Michael John MOUGHAN Notice
MOUGHAN, Michael John. Loving husband, soul mate and companion of Dallas Murdoch. Admirer and fan of Toni, Brendon, Sam, Emily and Lucy Barns (Dunsandel); Tracey, Pat, Caitlin and Lennox Church (Auckland). Best doggy friend of Bella. Mike died 19 September after a long and courageous battle in the arms of his wife and in the presence of family and friends. An enormous thank you to New Vista, Dr van Niekerk and Cleveland's for your care of Mike. Never a greater team could exist. As Mike wished a private service has been held. 'He was a good man with a good heart' Sam Barns
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2019
