LEDDY, Mike. On March 6, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, aged 62 years. Dearly loved husband of Donna. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sarah and Russ, Holly, Abby, Nick and Ange, Mark and Lorna, and Carl. Loved Poppa of Tyler, Myles, Ella, Jarius, and Zoey. Loved son of Therese and the late Jimmy. Special thanks to all of the staff at Te Omanga Hospice for their loving care shown to Mike and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 30 814, Lower Hutt 5040. A funeral service for Mike will be held in Our Lady of Grace Church, corner Palmer Crescent and Fergusson Drive, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 2.00pm thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the "Leddy family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 9, 2020