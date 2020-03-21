Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Her home
186 Puriri Street
Whanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moeroa WAEREA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moeroa O. Eliaba Orometua Ki Rarotonga WAEREA

Add a Memory
Moeroa O. Eliaba Orometua Ki Rarotonga WAEREA Notice
WAEREA, Moeroa O Eliaba Orometua Ki Rarotonga. Peacefully taken from us on 19 March 2020, at her home surrounded by all her loved ones. Beloved wife of James Waerea. Cherished mother of Mereana, TeKura, Thomas, Tetupuorongo, Moeroa Jnr, Aroha, Ngametua, Charlie, and Danny. Loved Nanny of 37 Mokopuna, 2 Mok Mok's, and youngest of 7 siblings. Moeroa's funeral service will be held at her home, 186 Puriri Street, Whanganui on Monday 23 March 2020, at 11am, followed by burial at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery, McNeill Street, Whanganui. "Rest In Paradise Our Atutaki Queen"
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moeroa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -