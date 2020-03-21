|
|
WAEREA, Moeroa O Eliaba Orometua Ki Rarotonga. Peacefully taken from us on 19 March 2020, at her home surrounded by all her loved ones. Beloved wife of James Waerea. Cherished mother of Mereana, TeKura, Thomas, Tetupuorongo, Moeroa Jnr, Aroha, Ngametua, Charlie, and Danny. Loved Nanny of 37 Mokopuna, 2 Mok Mok's, and youngest of 7 siblings. Moeroa's funeral service will be held at her home, 186 Puriri Street, Whanganui on Monday 23 March 2020, at 11am, followed by burial at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery, McNeill Street, Whanganui. "Rest In Paradise Our Atutaki Queen"
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020