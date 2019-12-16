|
|
McGIFFORD, Moira Louise. Peacefully in Wanganui on Friday 13th December 2019 aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Ken and much loved mother and mother- in-law of Tanya and Mal, Janet, Douglas and Melinda, and Suz and Mat. Treasured nana of her 6 grandchildren. It was Moira's wish that a private family service be held, however the family would like to extend an invitation to share in a cuppa and a chat from 2-4pm at the family home on Monday the 16th of December. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Save The Children, PO Box 6584, Marion Square, Wellington 6141. All messages to McGifford family care of Dempsey and Forrest PO Box 341, Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 16, 2019