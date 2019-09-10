Home

Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Mona Mary Elizabeth Hinehau PATEA

PATEA, Mona Mary Elizabeth Hinehau. Moe mai râ, moe mai râ, e te whaene, e te kuia. E moe e hoki, hoki wairua ki ô mâtua tûpuna, kei raro i te korowai aroha e moe. Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on 9 September 2019, aged 73 years. Beloved daughter of the late John and Ivy Wharepouri. Loved wife of the late Time James. Loved mother of Loretta and Grant, Ants and Cheri, Dominic and Ngareta, Michael and Louisa, Andrae and Vanessa, the late (Dolly) Jacinta, Phillip and Kelly, Santana and Sheena, and Time. A much cherished Nanny and great Nanny to all her moko and moko tuarua. Mum will lie at Kaiwhaiki Marae, Whanganui. Her funeral service will be held at the Marae, on Thursday 12 September 2019, at 11am. Followed by interment at the Marae Urupa.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019
