More Obituaries for Mostyn CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mostyn William (Bill) CLARKE

Mostyn William (Bill) CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Mostyn William, (Bill). NZ Army Pte 451945 Ruahine Reg RNZAF Lac 435794 Sadly passed away on Monday 18 November 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Maude Clarke (Bubs). Much loved Dad of Nadene and Dave Waaka, (the late) Kevin, Evelyn and (the late) Steve Hawira, Ken and Raewyn, Jackie and Robert Edwards, Anthony and Josie, Heather and Kevin Teki, Craig and Mary, Tod and Gina, Raymond, and Michael and Nicole. A loving "Dan Dan" to his many mokopuna. Dearly loved friend of Gaeleen, Lorraine, and Amanda. Dad will be laying at his home, 710B Kaiwhaiki Road until his funeral service which will be held at the home on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 11am. Followed by interment in the Namakura Urupa. Kaiwhaiki. Farewell our precious Dad, rest peacefully with Mum.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
