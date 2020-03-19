Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-327 7029
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Poupatate Marae
187 Reu Reu Road
Halcombe
View Map

Mura (Arapere) RONGO

Mura (Arapere) RONGO Notice
RONGO, Mura (nee Arapere). Of Marton, passed away surrounded by love on Tuesday 17 March 2020, aged 75 years. Beloved wife of Te Kawana. Dearly loved mother of the late Carol, Henry, and Luke; and surviving siblings Lana, Jessica, and Geraldine. Cherished Gamma of all her mokopuna and mokopuna tuarua. Messages to the Rongo whānau, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton 4710. A service to celebrate Mura's life will be held at Poupatatē Marae, 187 Reu Reu Road, Halcombe, tomorrow Friday 20 March 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Tokorangi Urupā, Tokorangi Road, Halcombe.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
