Murray Anthony BARNES

Murray Anthony BARNES Notice
BARNES, Murray Anthony. Peacefully in Wanganui on Sunday, 12th January 2020 aged 85 years. Murray is survived by his wife Frances; Children Linda and Craig, and Michael and Wendy. Loved middle son of the late Thomas and Violet Barnes (of Blenheim), and brother to (the late) Peter and Marion, Ian and Pat. At Murray's request a private farewell has been held. In memory of Murray donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 4284 Wanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020
