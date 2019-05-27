Home

Murray WHITE

WHITE, Murray. Aged 77 years. Died peacefully at Taupo Hospital on 25 May 2019, surrounded by family. Loved husband to Toby. Father to Glenn and Tracey, Paul and Catriona, Jason and Katrina. Grandad to Blair, Hannah, Jamie, Dylan, Jakob, Connor and Jordan. Great Grandad to Bella, Summer, Arlo, Hazel, Ruby and Violet. Service to be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Wednesday 29 May at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, P O Box 950, Taupo would be appreciated or may be left at the service.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 27, 2019
