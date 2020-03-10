Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202

Murry Stewart McINTOSH

Murry Stewart McINTOSH Notice
McINTOSH, Murry Stewart. Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved son of the late Reginald and Jean. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Pauline and Graeme Biggar, the late Geoffrey, Wendy and Reece Jacobs (Nelson), and Kevin and Tania. A loved Uncle, Cousin, and friend to many. "Asleep awaiting the Resurrection." Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Murry's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
