McINTOSH, Murry Stewart. Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on Saturday 7th March 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved son of the late Reginald and Jean. Loved Brother and Brother-in-law of Pauline and Graeme Biggar, the late Geoffrey, Wendy and Reece Jacobs (Nelson), and Kevin and Tania. A loved Uncle, Cousin, and friend to many. "Asleep awaiting the Resurrection." Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Murry's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020