TUTAKI, Naki. Passed away in Brisbane Australia. Cherished daughter of Pips and Bill Tutaki. Dearly loved sister of the late Michael (Pana), William, Victor, Dion and Amanda. Grand daughter of Victor Snr and Tilly Joseph, and John and Miriam Tutaki. Great Grand daughter of Naki Kino. Will be forever missed by all her aunties, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Naki will be at her whanau home at 93 Alexandra Street, Marton. Funeral Service Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment at Mt View.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 24, 2019
