|
|
FORWARD, Nancy Florence (nee Persson). Passed away on Saturday 8th June 2019 at Whanganui Hospital, aged 87 years. Much loved Wife of the late Ken. Loved Mother of Kevin and Mother-in- law of Angela. Loved Nana and Nancy of Jonathan and Alice, Matthew and Amber, Ezekiel, and Michelle, and Great Nana to Zarah, and Braxton. Loved Sister of Pat Williams, Bev and Brian Hall, Lila (dec), Gwen (dec), and Delma (dec). Friends are invited to attend Nancy's Funeral Service in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Nancy's Service.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 10, 2019