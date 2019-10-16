Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Resources
More Obituaries for Neal TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neal Antony TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Neal Antony TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Neal Antony. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15 October 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Respected ex- husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Anna; Jennifer; Warrick; and Malcolm and Siok Khim. Loved grandfather of Samuel, Lucas; Trinity, Sienna, Danielle; Alexis, Neva; Tristan, Tahlia, Levi. A service for Neal will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 18 October 2019 at 1 pm followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neal's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.