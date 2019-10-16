|
TAYLOR, Neal Antony. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15 October 2019, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years. Respected ex- husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin and Anna; Jennifer; Warrick; and Malcolm and Siok Khim. Loved grandfather of Samuel, Lucas; Trinity, Sienna, Danielle; Alexis, Neva; Tristan, Tahlia, Levi. A service for Neal will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 18 October 2019 at 1 pm followed by interment at the Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019