GASKIN, Neil Arthur Lawrie Taken from us 10 years ago today. Not a day passes by, that you don't cross our minds Not all of you departed, when you left our earth behind. In our heart there is a place, that only you can hold. Filled with loving memories, more priceless than gold. We know you still hear us, so please know this is true, that everything we are today is all because of you. Loved always (Carol, Odette and Chris, Heidi, Paul, William and Emma)
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 8, 2019