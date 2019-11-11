Home

MANSSEN, Neil Marris. Reg.No. N.Z.4215132. Flying Officer. R.N.Z.A.F. WWII 1939-45. Peacefully on Thursday 7th November 2019 after a short illness, aged 97 years. Beloved husband of the late Patricia for 69 years. Loved Dad and Dad- in-law of Andrea and Hayden, and Pa of Raewyn. Loving Grandad to Liam and Darcy. "You have regained your wings. Fly high with Mum." Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Neil's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 13th November 2019 at 1.00pm to be followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019
