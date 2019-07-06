Home

OFFICER, Neville. In Whanganui Hospital on 4 July 2019, aged 82 years. Loving husband of Romola (formerly Parnell). Much loved Dad of Kieron, Wayne, and William and Belinda. Special Step-Dad of Rosemarie and Stuart Pratt, Richard and Diana, and Andrew. Treasured Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Neville's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 10 July 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2019
