|
|
PROCTER, Neville Richard. Peacefully with Jan by his side at Whanganui Hospital on Saturday January 11, 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Jan. Treasured Dad of Maree, and Michelle and Craig. Adored grandad to Jaime, Oliver; Jacob and Keighley, Flynn, Larson, and Cohen. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Neville's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Neville's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020