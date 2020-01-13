Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
3:45 p.m.
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neville PROCTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Richard PROCTER

Add a Memory
Neville Richard PROCTER Notice
PROCTER, Neville Richard. Peacefully with Jan by his side at Whanganui Hospital on Saturday January 11, 2020, aged 73 years. Much loved husband of Jan. Treasured Dad of Maree, and Michelle and Craig. Adored grandad to Jaime, Oliver; Jacob and Keighley, Flynn, Larson, and Cohen. In lieu of flowers donations to St. John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Neville's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Neville's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 3.45 p.m. to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -