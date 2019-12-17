|
BRIDGER, Ngaio Rita. Peacefully in Wanganui on 11 December 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex. Cherished Mum of David and Jacqui, and Martin and Suzanne. A treasured Nana of Sam, and Jaimee. We would like to thank all those who have helped care for Mum over recent times especially PJ Faumuina and his team, the in home carers, Summerset, and AT&R staff at Whanganui Hospital. In accordance with Ngaio's wishes a private farewell has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019