KEARSE, Ngaire Enid, (nee Findlay). Peacefully in Summerset Centre on Thursday, 3rd October 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Oney. Dearly loved Mum of Graeme and Georgina, Christine and David, Rex and Kerryn. Treasured Nana of Luke and Tina, and Harry. A deeply loved aunty and special friend who will be missed by all. A service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Wicksteed Street, Wanganui on Thursday, 10th October 2019, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019