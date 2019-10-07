Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ngaire KEARSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ngaire Enid (Findlay) KEARSE

Add a Memory
Ngaire Enid (Findlay) KEARSE Notice
KEARSE, Ngaire Enid, (nee Findlay). Peacefully in Summerset Centre on Thursday, 3rd October 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Oney. Dearly loved Mum of Graeme and Georgina, Christine and David, Rex and Kerryn. Treasured Nana of Luke and Tina, and Harry. A deeply loved aunty and special friend who will be missed by all. A service to celebrate Ngaire's life will be held in Christ Church Anglican Church, Wicksteed Street, Wanganui on Thursday, 10th October 2019, at 1:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ngaire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.