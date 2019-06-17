Home

Dempsey & Forrest
Ngaire Monica JUKES

JUKES, Ngaire Monica. Suddenly at home on Friday 14th June 2019 aged 77 years. Loved daughter of the late Samuel and Edna. Sister of Trevor, Bob, Walter (deceased), Barbara (deceased). Treasured Aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Ngaire will be resting at her home in Bell Street until her Service. All messages C/- The Jukes Family, P.O.Box 341, Wanganui. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Ngaire's life in the Forrest Lounge, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 17, 2019
