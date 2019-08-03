Home

Nicola Rae KENT

KENT, Nicola Rae. Passed away peacefully July 31 2019: aged 57. Deeply loved, precious mama to Tegan and Quinn. Devoted partner to Russell. Dearly loved daughter of Bob (deceased) and Anne Kent, Whanganui. Much loved sister of Ash, Jilli and John. The best Aunt to Hayden, Jenna and Ben and great aunt to Lucy and Layla. A service for Nicola will be held at 11:30am in the Titirangi War Memorial Hall, 500 South Titirangi Road and then next door at the RSA. Please wear something colourful. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
