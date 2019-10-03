|
THOMAS, Noel Orton. 30.11.1926 - 30.9.2019 Formerly of Whanganui. Of Waikanae. On September 30 2019, peacefully at Winara Care Home in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Jill. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gillian and David, Ann and John, Wendy, Malcolm and Diane. Loved grandad and great- grandad of his 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Parkwood Lodge and Winara Care Home. A service to celebrate Noel's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata St, Waikanae on Monday October 7, 2019 at 2:00pm followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium. Messages to the Thomas Family, 23 Wren St Waikanae 5036. Waikanae Funeral Home Tel 04 2936844
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019