DAVIS Noelene Joan Two years today, my heart is struggling to heal shattered by the loss of you, the pain I feel is so real. Can the heart ever again be put back together? When I said goodbye to you, it left a mark on me forever. Hope is my only chance. I pray it'll come again. For time passing through will help my fragile heart mend. Yet is is healing to know, I have an answer to my prayer, when I look inside my heart, I always find you there. Love always Sharee xx
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 9, 2019