Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Noelene DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noelene Joan DAVIS

Add a Memory
Noelene Joan DAVIS In Memoriam
DAVIS Noelene Joan Two years today, my heart is struggling to heal shattered by the loss of you, the pain I feel is so real. Can the heart ever again be put back together? When I said goodbye to you, it left a mark on me forever. Hope is my only chance. I pray it'll come again. For time passing through will help my fragile heart mend. Yet is is healing to know, I have an answer to my prayer, when I look inside my heart, I always find you there. Love always Sharee xx
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.