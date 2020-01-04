Home

Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
18 Morris St
Marton, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-327 7029
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Interment
Following Services
Mount View Cemetery.
Nora Clara (Chase) KAREHANA

KAREHANA, Nora Clara. (nee Chase) Of Marton, passed away surrounded by loving whanau on Thursday 2 January 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Tony (Anthony). Cherished Mum of Ropata (deceased), Awhina, Alexander (deceased), Thomas, and Emma. Treasured by all her mokos, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews, and a dear friend to many. Nora is at home, 92 Alexander Street, Marton, where a service to celebrate her life will be held on Monday 6 January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Mount View Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
