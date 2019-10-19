Home

Norma Lysley (McCarthy) CAWLEY Notice
CAWLEY, Norma Lysley. (nee McCarthy) Peacefully in Wanganui on 16 October 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved Mum of Stuart and Joanne, Annette and Syd Purcell (London), and Craig and Angie. Loved Morney of Nikki, Sammi, and Ben; Chloe, Ros, Ryan, Jordan, Holly, Gemma; and her 9 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Lindsay, and the late Bernard. Church organist at All Saints Anglican Church for more than 70 years. Those we love live in our hearts forever. In memory of Norma, donations to the Wanganui MS Society would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel Atrium. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, Tuesday, 22nd October 2019 at 2:30pm.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
