REGAN, Owen Dennis. It is with great sadness we have to announce Owen passed away on July 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Pauline. A much cherished father and father-in- law of Stacey and Darryn, Phillip, Cassandra and Clint, Kathryn, and Amanda and Dallas. A loved step father of Anthony and Kylee, Michael and Leanne, and the late Sonia. Loved grandad, koro, and great grandad of all his grandchildren. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Owen's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2019