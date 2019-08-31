|
DOWSETT, Pamela Rosalie (nee Bryce). On 17th August 2019 peacefully at the end of a battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Colin Dowsett, England (separated); sister-in-law of Carol Hales, England; cousin of Malcolm and Anthony Gleeson, Queensland, and Gavin Gleeson (deceased) and Alison Klinkenberg, New South Wales. Special friend of Peter Appleton; friend and colleague of many in Australia and New Zealand and of others dotted around the globe! Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Pamela's life in Christ Church Anglican Church, Wicksteed Street, Whanganui on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 2.00pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019