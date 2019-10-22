Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pani WHATU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pani and Dennis WHATU

Add a Memory
Pani and Dennis WHATU In Memoriam
WHATU Pani 15/06/42 ~ 22/10/17 Dennis 13/11/39 ~ 25/11/11 Cherished memories of our Parents Our hearts are full of memories, with Love we speak your names, Though life goes on without you both, it has never been the same. You gave us Love and kindness, you taught us how to care, You bound us all together with Love few whanau share. Those special years will not return when we were all together But with Love and memories in our hearts you will walk with us forever Much Love
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pani's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.