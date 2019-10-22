|
|
WHATU Pani 15/06/42 ~ 22/10/17 Dennis 13/11/39 ~ 25/11/11 Cherished memories of our Parents Our hearts are full of memories, with Love we speak your names, Though life goes on without you both, it has never been the same. You gave us Love and kindness, you taught us how to care, You bound us all together with Love few whanau share. Those special years will not return when we were all together But with Love and memories in our hearts you will walk with us forever Much Love
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019