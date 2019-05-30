Home

More Obituaries for Parekaraka HAYWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Parekaraka Henrietta (Polly) HAYWARD

Notice Condolences

Parekaraka Henrietta (Polly) HAYWARD Notice
HAYWARD, Parekaraka Henrietta (Polly). Beloved wife of the late William Hayward (Ted). Loving Mum to Brian and Nicky, Lynette and Neil, Miria and the late Bevan, Lily and Jay, Julie and Russell, Carol and Brad, Cheryl and Anthony, Kelly and Lee. Treasured "Take no shit" Nanny to all of her 68 mokopuna. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Lawrence and Tepora Saddlier, Ko Teka raua ko Taera Nepia, ki Tokomaru Bay. Loved big sister of the late Te Rerewaipuke (Waki), Te Aotearangi (Blue Eyes) and Ritihia (Rita), the late Lottie, Les and Mereana. Treasured Aunty Polly to all of her nieces and nephews, good friend to Leo and Wattie. Arohanui to the very special and dedicated team at Victoria Wing, Broadview Rest Home. Mum will be lying at Whanganui Bible Chapel, 10 Liverpool Street, from Thursday 30th May and then on to her service on Saturday 1st June at 11am at Dempsey & Forrest Chapel, Guyton Street, Whanganui.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 30, 2019
