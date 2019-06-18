Home

Patricia Janet (Pat) SHAW

SHAW, Patricia Janet (Pat) (nee Travers). On 8th June 2019 peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, aged 97 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Adam. Much loved Mum and Mother-in- law of Allen (Kilcoy, Aust.), Janet (deceased) and Darrel Purton (Twizel), David (Temuka), Philip and Carol (Taihape), Kerry and Margaret (Twizel), Neil and Alaine (Auckland). Loved Nana of her many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Loved Sister of Jocelyn, the late Marjorie, Gladys, Robert, Jean, Dorothy, Lucy, and Mary. In accordance with Pat's wishes a Private Family Funeral Service has been held.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 18, 2019
