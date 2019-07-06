Home

Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Patricia Janet SHAW

Patricia Janet SHAW Notice
SHAW Patricia Janet Allen, the late Janet Purton, David, Kerry, Philip, Neil and their families wish to sincerely thank everyone for the support, flowers, baking and cards during the sad loss of a loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Thank you to all that attended Patricia's funeral service to help us celebrate the passing of someone very dear and special to us. We would like to acknowledge St Johns Hill Healthcare for the dedicated professional care in the last twelve months. Also Dempsey & Forrest for their care and compassion. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Love from the Shaw and Purton families
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 6, 2019
