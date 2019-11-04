Home

CRANSTON, Patricia Jean (nee Goggin). At Kowhanui Rest Home Whanganui on Friday 1st November 2019. Aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loved mother and mother- in-law of Jack and Gaye, the late Paul, Douglas, Adele and Michael, Judy and Wayne, Geoff and Madeline, and Ron and Alli. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother of all her grandchildren. Very much loved by her friends and community. R.I.P. A farewell mass for Pat will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Huia Street Taihape on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment in the Taihape Cemetery. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2019
