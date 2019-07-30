Home

Patricia Joyce (Pat) MANSSEN

Patricia Joyce (Pat) MANSSEN Notice
MANSSEN, Patricia (Pat) Joyce. Peacefully on 29 July with her family around her at St John's Hill Healthcare, Wanganui aged 92 years. Beloved wife of Neil for 69 years. Loved mum and mum-in-law to Andrea and Hayden, and Raewyn. Loving Nani Pat to Liam and Darcy. Sister to Audrey (deceased) and Beverly. We will miss our cheeky little one. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Pat's life in The Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by Private Cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 30, 2019
