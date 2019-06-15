Home

Patricia (Patsy) LANE

LANE, Patricia (Patsy). On the 14th June 2019 peacefully at New Vista Rest Home surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Jo. Much loved Mum and Mother in law of Yvonne, John, Robert and Lesley, and Richard. Loved Grandma of her 13 Grandchildren and loved Great Grandma of her 20 Great Grandchildren and her 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Special thanks to New Vista Rest Home for their care and support. Mum will be resting at her home until Monday 2pm. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Patsy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 10.30am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 15, 2019
