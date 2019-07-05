|
LANE Patricia (Patsy) Yvonne, John, Robert, Lesley and Richard, together with our families wish to express our heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who supported us in various ways during the recent loss of our Mum. We truly appreciated the lovely messages of sympathy, cards, flowers, food, phone calls, visits and the presence of so many at the service. Our special thanks go to the staff at New Vista Rest Home for their love and care of Mum. Thank you to Dempsey & Forrest for their love and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
