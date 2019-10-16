|
|
TUCKER, Paul Alan. On October 10, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital aged 74 years. Loved father and father in law of Jo and Pete, Andy and Amber, and Stephen and Cushla. Loved granddad and great granddad of his 8 grand children and his great grand child. A funeral service for Paul will be held at the Kaiapoi Baptist Church 67 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi on Thursday October 17 at 1pm to be followed by interment at the Kaiapoi Cemetery. Canterbury Christian Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z. 358-8807 www.canterbury christianfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019