Home

POWERED BY

Services
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
22 Sheffield Cres
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-358 8807
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul TUCKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Alan TUCKER

Add a Memory
Paul Alan TUCKER Notice
TUCKER, Paul Alan. On October 10, 2019 at Christchurch Hospital aged 74 years. Loved father and father in law of Jo and Pete, Andy and Amber, and Stephen and Cushla. Loved granddad and great granddad of his 8 grand children and his great grand child. A funeral service for Paul will be held at the Kaiapoi Baptist Church 67 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi on Thursday October 17 at 1pm to be followed by interment at the Kaiapoi Cemetery. Canterbury Christian Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z. 358-8807 www.canterbury christianfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.