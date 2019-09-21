|
WADEY, Paul Spencer. R.N.Z.N. 5669 Petty Officer, Fairmile 408. On 20 September 2019 peacefully after a courageous battle. Loved husband of Elda for 73 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kelvin and Jenny (Geelong), Lynette and John Walker. Poppy of Kylie and Simon Coulam and Arlene Wilkinson; Kimberley, Paulette, Melanie and Jack (Aust). Great Grandfather of 17 including Olivia, Zavier and Logan Coulam and Gabriella, Mia and Ashley Wilkinson. A private family funeral service will be held. "Rest in Peace"
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019