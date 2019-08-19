Home

EDMONDS- PUOHOTAUA Peggy Ten years have been and gone, since the day you had to depart. The grief, once so painful; easier to bear than at the start. Although our lives continue, with the passing of each year; we are constantly reminded, that you are no longer here. You're seen in many memories, that adorn the walls of our homes. Although you're not here physically, your presence is often known. As we continue to live our lives we find happiness in knowing; that with each new birth we are blessed, with your legacy growing. Love always Your whanau
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2019
