Peggy (formerly Osborne) NATION

Peggy (formerly Osborne) NATION Notice
NATION, Peggy (formerly Osborne). On May 27, 2019 suddenly at home aged 75 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Shaun and Desley, Gwenyth and Mark, Susan and Keith, Toni and Neil, and the late Jason. Loved Nana Peg of Mathew (deceased), Samantha B, Samantha J, Zachary; Shannon; Sarah, Hannah, and Ethan. Loved great Nana Peg of all her great grandchildren. A beloved Peg to all her friends and family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Peggy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday May 31, 2019 at 10.30am to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on May 30, 2019
