SAYWELL, Peter Frederick. On Tuesday 7th January 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Elaine. Much loved father and father in law of Timothy and Ratna, Jane and Paul, Paul and Tracey, and the late baby Matthew and baby Michael. Treasured Grandpop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother in law to Marian and David Turner, and Janet and Norman Smith. Respected brother in law to Doreen and Ian Vickers, and the late John and Betty Charles. A loved Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a service for Peter at St. Stephens Anglican Church, Maunder Street Marton on Thursday January 9th 2020 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020