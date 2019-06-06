|
|
FORBES, Peter James. At home on Tuesday 4th June 2019 aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Lorraine and loved husband of the late Sue. Much loved step father of Chris and Rachael, Gail and Dave, and Julie and Charlie. Loved Petee of Campbell and Laura; Oliver and Kate; and Aleisha , Hayley and Natasha. Loved brother and brother in law of Pat and the late Ian, Andrew and Shirley, Kate and Graham,and Dawn and the late Cameron. Uncle to many New Zealand and United Kingdom nieces and nephews. Flowers or donations to the Heart Foundation would be greatly appreciated, and donations can be left at Peter's Service. Friends are invited to a Service to celebrate Peter's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton St, on Saturday 8th June at 10.00am to be followed by private interment.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 6, 2019