Share This Page Email FORBES Peter James Lorraine, Chris, Rachael, Gail, Dave, Julie, Charlie, Kate, Graham, Shirley and Andrew together with our families, wish to express our heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who supported us in various ways during our recent loss of Peter. We truly appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits and the presence of so many at the service. Our special thanks go to John Peill for a warm and meaningful service. To the staff of St John Ambulance who attended Peter, their expertise and support were exemplary. Also the police officers who attended, for their compassionate support. To everyone else who supported us, of which there were many, thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 1, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices