Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Wanganui
Peter James (Mac) McGUINNESS


1936 - 2019
Peter James (Mac) McGUINNESS Notice
McGUINNESS, Peter James. (Mac) Born 18th April 1936. Passed away peacefully at Broadview Rest Home, Wanganui on 21st December 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loving father of Julie, Karen, and Sheree, Grandad of Koert, Robert, Laken, Renata, Caleb, Hannah, Jacob, and Ariana; and Great Grandfather of Autumn, Isla and Thea. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Mac's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Saturday 28th December 2019 at 11am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019
