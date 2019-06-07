Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter WILLIAMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Raymond WILLIAMSON

Notice Condolences

Peter Raymond WILLIAMSON Notice
WILLIAMSON, Peter Raymond. Passed away peacefully on 4 June 2019 aged 56 years. He fought a courageous battle. Beloved husband of Gaye (deceased), devoted father and mate of Callum and Jodie. Much loved brother- in-law of Joy and Mark. Special thanks to staff at Hospice Whanganui for their care of Peter and our family. Donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service or made online at hospicewhanganui. org.nz/donate/ Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Peter's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 14 June 2019 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.