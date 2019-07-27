Home

HOURIGAN, Phillip Bryan (Phil). Suddenly in Whanganui Hospital, on 25th July 2019, aged 52 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Tracy. Much loved Dad of Sean, Conor, Paige, Beau, and Patrick. Treasured youngest son of Bryan and the late Diane and brother of Derrick and Kim. A service to celebrate Phillip's life will be held in the Eulogy Lounge, Wanganui Racecourse, Purnell Street, at 12 noon, on Wednesday 31st of July 2019. Followed by interment at the Turakina Cemetery.
Published in The Wanganui Chronicle on July 27, 2019
